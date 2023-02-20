First ever multi-domain battalion gets training at Fort Huachuca

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first ever multi-domain battalion recently got hands-on training at Fort Huachuca. Just under 140 soldiers from across the country gathered at the instillation for two weeks of training early February.

The goal of the training was to have the soldiers become experts in the equipment so they are comfortable when deployed with it. It was part of a joint force incorporating all branches of the military.

“We have been testing for the army and the joint force for over 70 years," shared Commanding General of Fort Huachuca Major General Tony Hale. "Now we’re bringing this training capability to, not only to the Army, but to the joint force. The Army, the Air Force, the Navy, the Marines. All of our services are going to be operating together.”

Fort Huachuca hosted soldiers for the first training on the John R. Fox Multi-Domain Operations Non-Kinetic Range Complex. Hale reveals the range opened last year for the purpose of hosting these trainings for electronic and cyber attacks. The installation's unique terrain and protected air space provides a safe and tactical space for theses trainings.

“The range they had built with the Fox Range really provides us the capability to leverage out our space assets, our cyber assets, and our electromagnetic spectrum assets in a real environment, that helps our soldiers really hone their skills and really train the unit,” Commander of the 1st Multi-Domain task force Brigadier General Bernie Harrington said.

Both Hale and Harrington confirm this is not the last time a multi-domain battalion will come to Fort Huachuca for training.