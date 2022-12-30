Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal NewsSierra Vista, AZ News

Actions

Cochise County voters to decide on potential new jail in May

Special Election in May will decide whether or not to fund a new county jail.
Posted at 6:26 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 20:26:35-05

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been nearly two decades since Cochise County has had a new jail. This coming May, voters could change that this coming May.

A special election will be held then for a half-cent sales tax to provide toward a facility. The construction of a new one is estimated to cost $92 million.

Sheriff Mark Dannels says they have $20 million in seed money from the state, and anticipate receiving more from the state legislature.

“We know that’s a lot of money, but the investment of our last jail lasted almost 40 years," said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

"The life span of a jail is 20 years, so we got double the life span of this jail. So we saved a lot of money. We’re excited about the project. We’re excited about where it is now and we’re optimistic in may that the voters here in Cochise County — they understand the need for a new jail.”

Town halls will be held over the next few months for residents to learn more about the project and provide feedback, before the special election in May.

——-
Alexis Ramanjulu is a reporter in Cochise County for KGUN 9. She began her journalism career reporting for the Herald/Review in Sierra Vista, which she also calls home. Share your story ideas with Alexis by emailing alexis.ramanjulu@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, or Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE