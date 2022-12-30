Cochise County voters to decide on potential new jail in May

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been nearly two decades since Cochise County has had a new jail. This coming May, voters could change that this coming May.
A special election will be held then for a half-cent sales tax to provide toward a facility. The construction of a new one is estimated to cost $92 million.
Sheriff Mark Dannels says they have $20 million in seed money from the state, and anticipate receiving more from the state legislature.
“We know that’s a lot of money, but the investment of our last jail lasted almost 40 years," said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.
"The life span of a jail is 20 years, so we got double the life span of this jail. So we saved a lot of money. We’re excited about the project. We’re excited about where it is now and we’re optimistic in may that the voters here in Cochise County — they understand the need for a new jail.”
Town halls will be held over the next few months for residents to learn more about the project and provide feedback, before the special election in May.
