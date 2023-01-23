Cochise County Superintendent of Schools host 7th annual Innovation in Education Conference

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Local teachers and administrators took a day of self care and learning last Friday at the seventh annual Innovation in Education Conference, held by the county superintendent's office.

Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay said this year's theme of mental health came from feedback from the local administrators. The day was filled with break-out sessions that ranged in topics from mental health, yoga, math and science education ideas, counseling and classes from the local detention office. Clay's objective for the day was to equip attendees with tools for their classrooms.

“I’ve been coming here ever since the beginning," Head Teacher and Superintendent Apache Elementary School District Loy Ann Guzman said. "It helps you think of things that you can bring back to the classroom that’s maybe going to help that kindergartner or maybe they eighth grader that you’re having trouble reaching.”

Vendors from businesses and companies from all over the state lined the hall for attendees to talk with and leant about tools they have to help in classrooms. Be Kind, an organization out of Scottsdale, shared how they can share their mission of teaching kids kindness can help educators.

“Kindness and metal health really go hand and hand," National Manager of School Engagement for Be Kind, Lauren Malone said. "If a kiddo is having, um, a bad day they need a friend. They need someone who is compassionate, considerate, empathetic.”'

Clay said she hopes the tools taught at the conference are helpful for teachers and students.