Cochise County reassures residents water use and supply are sustainable

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — While counties across the state of Arizona are having to think and move swiftly on how to save water, Cochise County officials say the county's preventive measures are paying off.

"Because these rules have been in place over the last 20 years, anybody who lives here realizes that conserving water is important," Cochise County Development Services Department Director Dan Coxworth said.

Water conservation efforts started decades ago in best interest of the San Pedro River.

The unique wild life that called the area home needed to be protected.

Protecting the river also protects Fort Huachuca, which is one of the top economic drivers for Sierra Vista.

“The city has been a leader in responsible water management for over 30 years," Community Development Director for the City of Sierra Vista Matt McLachlan said. "We understand the critical importance of conserving water — not only for maintaining our overall quality of life and the health of the environment but for securing our economic future.”

In order to preserve and ensure there is water in the county for a long time both the city and the county have restrictions for water use for construction companies and residents.

New housing developments need to show they have a 100 year supply of water to support the homes. Coxworth said the restrictions for water aren't deterring developers from coming in and building homes in the area.

City of Sierra Vista residents have their own rules to follow , like not having turfed front yards. The city is leading by example with rain water harvesting at city hall. They are also installing an irrigation system at the new sports fields that will help in the conservation efforts.

“In recent years the city’s been using less water than it did at the turn of the century, despite a 27 percent increase in population," McLachlan said.

Both Coxworth and McLachlan say the county and the city are in good shape for meeting the current and future needs when it comes to water supply.