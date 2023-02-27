City of Sierra Vista makes changes to Vista Transit, including free fares

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The City of Sierra Vista is making changes to the Vista Transit system due to the current economic state and the CDL Driver shortage.

The city announced on Facebook that beginning Feb. 27 the Saturday red route will no longer be available for riders. They also shared that they are consolidating the blue and yellow routes during the week. The change comes because the city is having trouble finding drivers. The transit systems as had multiple changes in recent years for varying reasons that include staffing and usage.

On Feb. 23, the Sierra Vista City Council approved the suspension of transit fares. The cancelation of fares is part of a 6-month program initiated by the city. The program beings Wednesday and will conclude in August.

Sharon Flissar, Public Works Director for the City of Sierra Vista, said one of the reasons the city came up with this program after to prevent cash transactions since it takes time from drives and transit employees. She noted that it would cost more to implement a non-cash payment system in the buses than the current revenue.

“With things costing more right now, giving people the ability to get to where they need to go for free is really huge for our customers,” Flissar said.

For Flissar and her team, if the program generates more riders and the transit employees have positive feedback from the fare-free program then it will be successful. If the program is successful then there is a possibility of the program being extended.