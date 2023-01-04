City of Sierra Vista composting Christmas trees for locals

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — This City of Sierra Vista is taking real Christmas trees and turning them into compost.

County and city residents can drop off their real trees at the City's compost facility on Highway 90.

The city clarified the difference for county and city residents with KGUN 9, saying:



County residents have until Saturday, Jan. 28 to participate in the program

City residents can have their trees picked up after that time through calling the city

“Sometimes, people want to throw their Christmas trees in their garbage or along side the road or whatever," Refuse Supervisor for the City of Sierra Vista Bob Butterworth said. "Where if they bring them here, it goes into our composting program and it is better for the environment overall."

Ornaments, lights, tinsel, tree stands and other decorations but be taken off the tree before dropping it off or having it picked up. Tree has to be in its' natural state in order to safely be composted.

"Also, if people throw their trees in their garbage can or something I goes to the landfill where as here it becomes a productive product," Butterworth added.

City refuse customers can schedule a free curbside pickup for their tree if they call (520) 458-7530 before Monday at 5:00 p.m. for a Wednesday pickup.

Residents may also fill out a green waste pickup request form available at SierraVistaAZ.gov to schedule a pick-up.