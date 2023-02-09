Canyon Vista Medical Center makes changes to recruit, retrain staff

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The nationwide nursing shortage has been affecting many hospitals, including the Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC), but a change in their culture seems to have nurses stay.

Hospital CEO Shaun Phillips and his team say they are focusing on communication and a sense of community with their staff.

The CVMC is below the national average of nurse vacancies and the use of travel nurses, according to Phillips.

Certain initiatives such as employee recognition programs has helped improve overall morale, as these programs were previously put on pause due COVID.

A sense of community at the CVMC is bringing people together and making them want to stay, says Phillips.

“We can’t always keep up up with Tucson and larger metropolitan area in terms of wage so it’s really about creating that feeling of a team. It’s creating those connections and it’s trying to make sure people see a career path forward here at Canyon Vista," explained Phillips.

They will continue to partner with the Cochise College and Fort Huachua to help staff and services grow at the hospital.