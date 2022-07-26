Sierra Vista woman confesses to smuggling drugs "concealed within in her body"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's office arrested a woman at the U.S.-Mexico border who later confessed to a history of transporting and selling fentanyl in Sierra Vista.

19-year-old Annyssa Sanchez of Sierra Vista was stopped with a search warrant after crossing the border at Nogales in mid-July.

After she was transported to a hospital in the Tucson area, Sanchez was discovered having three packages of blue M/30 pills "within her body," according to the CCSO.

Deputies say similar pills are often counterfeit and contain fentanyl. The three packets Sanchez was carrying held approximately 795 pills and are worth an estimated $8,000.

Sanchez confessed to having previously crossed the border on multiple occasions to obtain fentanyl and then sell the drugs in Sierra Vista, CCSO shared.

The Sheriff's Office says it intends to charge Sanchez with multiple felonies, including drug possession, possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of narcotics.