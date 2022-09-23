Sierra Vista woman arrested for abandoning puppies in Carr Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three puppies and their mother are safe in Douglas Animal Shelter custody after being abandoned in Carr Canyon last weekend, according to Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO says the woman who abandoned them, Sierra Vista resident Coral Dominguez, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and charged with animal cruelty.

The dogs were first seen by a local on Saturday, Sept. 17. Three 12-week-old female puppies and their mother were spotted in Carr Canyon. The person called CCSO and trapped the dogs, who appeared to have been "dumped."

The individual also informed CCSO of Facebook posts advertising similar-looking dogs by another local resident. The comments section contained a post by Dominguez saying "I did dump them."

Cochise County Sheriff's Office A mother dog and her four puppies were rescued in Carr Canyon after being abandoned.

Animal Control Officers took the dogs into custody as evidence.

Dominguez is facing four counts of cruelty to animals. The Cochise County Attorney's Office is currently reviewing the case.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the dogs are up for adoption at the Douglas Animal Shelter, but may be moved to a foster home soon.