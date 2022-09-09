Sierra Vista Unified School District investigates teacher accused of sexual misconduct with students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Unified School District is investigating claims of sexual abuse against a Buena High School teacher.

The district responded to accusations on social media that accuse the teacher, a man, of making sexual comments and contact — as well as taking lurid pictures — with several female students over the past several years.

The district has also informed police about the accusations.

Here is the district's statement:

Buena High School and Sierra Vista Unified administration are aware of the claims against



a Buena High School teacher. We are conducting our own investigation regarding the claims and have also



informed the Sierra Vista Police Department. These types of accusations are taken very seriously by the



administration and we will take any and all necessary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our



students.

The school is located at 5225 E. Buena School Blvd. in Sierra Vista.

