Sierra Vista Unified School District investigates teacher accused of sexual misconduct with students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Unified School District is investigating claims of sexual abuse against a Buena High School teacher.
The district responded to accusations on social media that accuse the teacher, a man, of making sexual comments and contact — as well as taking lurid pictures — with several female students over the past several years.
The district has also informed police about the accusations.
Here is the district's statement:
Buena High School and Sierra Vista Unified administration are aware of the claims against
a Buena High School teacher. We are conducting our own investigation regarding the claims and have also
informed the Sierra Vista Police Department. These types of accusations are taken very seriously by the
administration and we will take any and all necessary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our
students.
The school is located at 5225 E. Buena School Blvd. in Sierra Vista.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.