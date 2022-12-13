Sierra Vista, Tombstone districts delay opening schools due to weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tombstone and Sierra Vista unified districts are delaying the opening of schools in the area due to recent weather.

Sierra Vista district officials said the ice and snowfall forecast encouraged them to delay school start times.

Sierra Vista Unified District No. 68



Buena High School starts at 9:20 a.m.

All elementary schools start at 10 a.m.

Joyce Clark Middle School starts 11 a.m.

Bus schedules are also delayed two hours due to the weather.

Just like Sierra Vista, the Tombstone Unified School District #1 is delaying bus schedules two hours as well.

However, all of the schools within the Tombstone district are starting two hours later, as opposed to the varying start times within Sierra Vista.