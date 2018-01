PALOMINAS, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Cochise County Sheriff's deputies have placed a Palominas elementary school on lockdown.

The school is Coronado Elementary School at 5148 S. Coronado School Drive.

According to CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas, the lockdown is due to an "internal incident."

A post on the school Facebook page says that all students are safe.