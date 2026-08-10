Sierra Vista resident arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex-related crimes

A Sierra Vista resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex-related crimes on Friday.

According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, the Southeast Arizona Communications Center received a report from a school employee about an alleged child molestation that occurred in a home.

The incident did not happen at the school nor did it involve any school employee, the news release said.

Sierra Vista Police officers responded to the school, spoke to the employee who reported the alleged crime and arranged for child forensic interviews with several children they believed would know about the incidents.

Officers secured additional evidence, including text messages on a digital device of the victim, the post said.

They secured a search warrant for a Sierra Vista residence and arrested the suspect.

Numerous items containing digital evidence were secured, the post said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, child molestation, aggravated luring of a minor for sexual conduct, and luring a minor.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call 1-520-452-7500.

