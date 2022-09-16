Sierra Vista Public Library creates family working spaces

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Public Library has a new way for parents to work alongside their toddler without the distraction.

Since the pandemic, work styles have been changing. The Sierra Vista Public Library heard about a family co-working station that libraries across the country were starting to implement.

With many people working remotely or not having access to a computer at home, the library has been busy. Most of the time when parents are trying to get work done, they have a hard time juggling that with a toddler on their lap.

“They’re trying to help you type on the keyboard, they’re picking up the mouse, they’re running away from you, trying to go out the door, said Erica Merritt, Youth Services Librarian.

Sierra Vista Public Library saw many instances where a parent would try to get work done and then their child would run loose–-sometimes even out the door.

The workstation desk has an attached safe open space for a baby or toddler with built-in toys and a secure lock so they cannot go anywhere. Right now, there are two workstations located in the back of the library.

Library management understands this may be a noisy area for some, but they are wanting to adapt to the needs of their families during these changing times.

“We pride ourselves, we really try to listen to the community, and find out what they need from us and then try to find a way to make that happen," said Merritt.

The family co-working stations are expensive, but the Friends of the Library group were able to help fund two workstations and if they continue to see a need, they will purchase two more.