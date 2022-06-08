Sierra Vista police officer resigns, faces computer tampering charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista police officer resigned after he was indicted on computer tampering charges.

Police say Officer Raymond Pyle accessed a police database in an unauthorized way while conducting another investigation.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Department investigated the case and requested that the Cochise County Attorney's Office review the matter.

Pyle resigned June 7. He faces two charges of computer tampering.

“Officer Pyle’s violation of the public’s trust by using departmental resources to acquire information for personal use cannot be tolerated,” SVPD Police Chief Adam Thrasher said in a statement.

Pyle was hired in January 2021.

