Sierra Vista police need public's help identifying woman killed in car crash

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking the public to help it identify a woman killed in a recent car crash.

Public Information Officer Tim Wachtel confirms a collision on Sunday near the intersection of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard left a person dead.

He says police learned the victim was "walking southbound on the multi-use path along Highway 92" toward Snyder Boulevard when two cars hit her.

However, investigators are struggling to identify the woman. They describe her as:



5'7" tall

Blue eyes

Gray and light brown hair

Wearing green pocket t-shirt

Levi Strauss blue jeans

No shoes or jewelry

No teeth or dentures

These Elle brand glasses are the only other clue they have to identify her.

Sierra Vista Police Apartment

Anyone with information about the woman's identity should contact Detective John Andela at (520) 452-7500.