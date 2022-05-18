Sierra Vista police looking for suspect who stole from Center for Academic Success

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is looking for a suspect who apparently stole from the Center for Academic Success.
Officers report a Hispanic man broke into the charter school on Tuesday, May 10 at about 1:15 a.m.
They say he stole multiple things.
Police describe the alleged burglar as about 6 feet tall and last seen wearing black shoes, jeans, a black shirt, black hat, and carrying a gray and orange backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call (520) 803-3550 or leave a tip at SVPtip@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
Callers will remain anonymous.
