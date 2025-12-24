Sierra Vista Police looking for suspect in ongoing vandalism of transit center

Sierra Vista police are looking for a suspect responsible for ongoing vandalism at the Sierra Vista Transit Center.

According to a news release from SVPD, the transit center located on the southeast corner of Wilcox Drive and Coronado Drive, has been vandalized multiple times since April of 2025.

And at some point during the weekend of April 4-7, an unknown person damaged the southwest-facing window.

The same window was damaged during the weekend of Oct 17-Oct. 20. And two

more windows were broken Dec. 10-12.

The vandal also damaged two computer monitors inside of the building, the news release said.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call 1-520-803-3555 or email svpdtip@sierravistaaz.gov