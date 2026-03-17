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Sierra Vista Police looking for person of interest in gunfire case

Sierra Vista Police Department
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Sierra Vista Police Department
Sierra Vista Police Department
Posted

Sierra Vista Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a shooting that took place on March 9.

According to a news release, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Sulger Street and Busby Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

Officers initially could not find anyone involved. A follow-up investigation led to the exact location of the shooting and evidence collected at the scene.

The information led them to a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Fry Boulevard. The vehicle was seized, and the owner was identified and interviewed, the news release said.

Another person believed to be involved was living at a home on Jennifer Lane. A search warrant was served, but the person, identified as 56-year-old Sierra Vista resident Jay Lee Price, was not home.

Anyone with information on where Price might be is asked to call SVPD at 1-520-452-7500.

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