Sierra Vista Police investigating reports of gunshots

Sierra Vista Police are looking for a suspect in a random gunshot incident that took place Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Sulger Street and Busby Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

Officers initially could not find anyone involved. A follow-up investigation led to the exact location of the shooting and evidence collected at the scene.

On Monday evening, a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was located in the 900 block of East Fry Blvd. The vehicle had bullet holes, the news release said. It was secured as evidence and is pending a search warrant to retrieve evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-452-7500.