Sierra Vista Police investigate several bomb threats made last week

Sierra Vista Police found no credible threats last week after investigating several bomb threats made on Thursday and Friday.

According to a news release sent out by SVPD, the hair stylist Cool Cuts was the first to receive threats at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. An unknown person called the business and, in a voice that was altered and digitized, threatened to bring a bomb and guns.

The business was closed for the day. No bombs were found on the property.

At 3:50 p.m., also on Thursday, a bomb threat was made to The Mall at Sierra Vista. The caller said bombs had been placed around the movie theater and food court areas. The voice, again, was altered and digitized, the news release said.

No explosives were located. The mall reopened for business after the area was deemed safe.

A third bomb threat was made to the Food City in Sierra Vista on Friday at 12:30 p.m. No evidence of explosives were found.

The phone number attached to the calls was untraceable, the news release said.