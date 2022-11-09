Watch Now
Sierra Vista police arrest woman for residential fire

Sierra Vista Police Department
Posted at 11:43 AM, Nov 09, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista police have arrested a woman for shoplifting and, subsequently, on suspicion of arson for a fire on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.

A fire was reported around 8:15 a.m. at the Blue Horizon Apartment Complex, located off Highway 90. SVPD and Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services responded (SVFMS).

SVFMS extinguished the fire. According to SVPD, officers learned at the location of the fire that it had been the result of a domestic dispute inside a residence at the complex.

According to SVPD, officers then arrested 26-year-old Tiffani Hallman after responding to a shoplifting incident later that morning, around 9:42 a.m., at the Circle K on Highway 90. Police say they found evidence of Hallman's involvement of the fire at that time.

Hallman was charged with theft, arson, criminal damage, aggravated assault and endangerment. She was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

