Sierra Vista Police arrest wanted sex offender following license plate alert

Sierra Vista Police arrested an individual Tuesday on charges of failing to register as a sex offender and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Feb. 3, SVPD officers were alerted to a vehicle listed on a department hot alert associated with a wanted sex offender. The alert was generated by Flock license plate readers near the intersection of State Routes 90 and 92.

Officers in the area located the vehicle, positively identified the suspect, conducted a traffic stop on Highway 90, and took the individual into custody without incident.

The investigation began in early January 2026 after detectives with SVPD’s Special Operations Bureau received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives identified the individual referenced in the tip and determined he was living in the Sierra Vista area. A subsequent criminal history check revealed the suspect was required to register as a sex offender in Arizona and had failed to do so.

The suspect was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of failing to register as a sex offender and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. A cell phone was seized at the time of arrest, and a forensic evaluation of the device is pending the issuance of a search warrant.