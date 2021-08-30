Sierra Vista police arrest two men in unrelated child porn cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a pair of separate cases, Sierra Vista police arrested two men on charges related to child porn.

Police arrested 35-year-old Luis Cesar Fernando De Castro of Sierra Vista for allegedly transmitting child porn. They searched a home in the 7200 block of State Route 92 Aug. 27 and found evidence of the crimes.

He was arrested Friday, then booked into Cochise County Jail on a $300,000 bond and faces eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Saturday, police arrested 28-year-old Phoenix resident Jesus Moreno-Cruz -- who was in U.S. Border Patrol custody -- on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Police say they found child porn on an electronic device he had. He was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

“These investigations demonstrate how the extraordinary cooperation between SVPD and HSI helps keep our community safe from online predators,” says SVPD detective Thomas Ransford, in a statement.

Those with more information should call (520) 452-7500.

