Sierra Vista police arrest man in shooting incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista police arrested a Hereford man in connection with a Nov. 10 shooting.

Police say the shooting happened at 8:40 p.m. that day near 500 S. Carmichael Drive. Two people were arguing when one of them hit the other through a car window while holding a pistol.

As the car drove away, the man shot at the vehicle.

Police arrested 35-year-old Brandon Seay in connection with the shooting. He was booked into Cochise County Jail on charges of weapons midsconduct and aggravated assault and was held on a $10,000 bond.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Those with information should call (520) 452-750.

