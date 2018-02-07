Sierra Vista police arrest alleged meth, heroin dealer

Phil Villarreal
8:45 AM, Feb 7, 2018

SIERRA VISTA POLICE

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - Sierra Vista police arrested a Hereford man accused of dealing meth and heroin.

Police say 39-year-old Casey Sisco sold large amounts of the drugs in the Sierra Vista area. He also allegedly transported illegal immigrants into Central Arizona.

Police arrested Sisco on Monday, serving a search warrant at his home in the 6800 block of South Ranch Road in Hereford. They found 60 grams of meth, 22 grams of heroin, nearly a pound of marijuna and $5,500 in cash. They also found a gun that had been reported stolen near Tucson, and an illegal immigrant was found on the property.

Sisco was booked into Cochise County Jail on charges of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, 16 counts of misconduct involving weapons, and five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond is $50,000.

