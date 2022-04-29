Watch
Sierra Vista police arrest 20-year-old man on attempted murder charge after shooting

Police say 20-year-old Julio Morales Ruiz fired shots near a mobile home park in the Los Arcos Estates in Sierra Vista at 9:07 p.m. Thursday.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 17:31:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man on an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting.

Ruiz was booked into Cochise County Jail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

Those with information should call (520) 452-7500.

