Sierra Vista police arrest 18-year-old after sexual encounter with minor

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The Sierra Vista Police Department has made an arrest following an investigation into a sexual encounter with minor.

Police say 18-year-old Tyler Schultz was arrested September 17 and is facing Class 2 felony charges after he sold drugs and engaged in sexual relations with a 14-year-old in late July.

It was learned that Schultz communicated with the 14-year-old through Snapchat, where an arrangement was scheduled to meet in front of a friend's house to sell marijuana, according to SVPD. During the exchange, Schultz took part in sexual relations with the minor in his car. He then drove the minor to his home, where they again engaged in sexual activity.

Police say Schultz charges were raised to Class 2 felonies because of the Dangerous Crimes Against Children law. He also has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of molestation, involving a minor in a drug offense, child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is being held without bond at the Cochise County Jail.