TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Calle Ladero Monday evening and found 23-year-old Luis Armenta Rivas with gunshot wounds in his chest and neck. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police detained one person but did not arrest anyone. There are no additional suspects.

Anyone with information should call (520) 452-7500.