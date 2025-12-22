Sierra Vista mayor not seeking re-election; may run for CD 6

Sierra Vista mayor Clea McCaa said he won't be running for re-election in 2026, but he isn't abandoning politics altogether.

McCaa said in an interview with the Cochise County news outlet Coolfmlive that he will serve the rest of his term, but will be taking time off after that to take care of his mother, who has been ill.

In addition, McCaa told the news outlet that he has also put together an exploratory committee and plans to run for Congressional District 6 in 2028, a seat currently held by Congressman Juan Ciscomani.

McCaa is a Sierra Vista native and a Buena High School graduate. He was elected to serve as the mayor in November of 2022.

According to the City of Sierra Vista, Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn Flowers and council member Mark Rodriguez have both filled out statements of interest for the mayoral seat.