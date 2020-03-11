Sierra Vista man sentenced to 14 years in prison on drug charges

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Sierra Vista man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on drug charges.

According to the Arizona Attorney General's office, Timothy Henry was convicted of transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and misconduct involving weapons in Cochise County Superior Court.

Henry's co-defendants, Jaime Rene Leza, Jennifer Sue Phillips, and Shalmarie Tulk, were all convicted and sentenced for their role in Herny's crimes.

DEA agents say Henry was supplying meth to dealers in the Sierra Vista area. They served warrants at Henry's home on Jan. 8 and found meth, marijuana, a loaded handgun and $1,800 in cash.

Further investigation led to seizures of 28 pounds of meth, a pound of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin, 600 Oxycodone pills, hundreds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of marijuana and 244 THC vape cartridges.

Agents also seized $367,000 in cash, 24 vehicles, 13 motorcycles, four trailers and 55 guns.

