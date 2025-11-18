Sierra Vista man flown to Tucson hospital after grandson allegedly assaults him

A Sierra Vista man was arrested after a physical altercation with his grandfather led to emergency crews flying the grandfather to a Tucson hospital.

27-year old Wisdom Cretens called 911 on Monday at around 7:20 a.m. to report that his grandfather was having trouble breathing. Medics requested emergency response from law enforcement due to injuries sustained by the grandfather.

From there, the grandfather was flown to the hospital.

Sierra Vista Police Department determined that Cretens had been living with his grandfather for a few months and a physical altercation between the two had started the night prior. The grandfather wanted to evict him.

During the fight, Cretens allegedly restrained his grandfather with bailing wire.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and vulnerable adult abuse.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-452-7500.