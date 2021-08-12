Watch
Sierra Vista man charged with 76 felonies tied to child sex crimes

Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 14:03:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista man has been charged with 76 new felonies tied to child sex crimes following an arrest in May.

According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, 53-year-old Leandro Guillen was initially arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Since then, more victims have come forward, resulting in additional charges that include kidnapping, fraudulent schemes, and molestation.

"Guillen is also charged with 37 counts of recording sexually explicit material of a minor and 37 counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor. These are new charges based on evidence found during a search of Guillen’s residence," said SVPD in a release.

This investigation is ongoing.

