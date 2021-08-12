Sierra Vista man charged with 76 felonies tied to child sex crimes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista man has been charged with 76 new felonies tied to child sex crimes following an arrest in May.

According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, 53-year-old Leandro Guillen was initially arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Since then, more victims have come forward, resulting in additional charges that include kidnapping, fraudulent schemes, and molestation.

Sierra Vista Police Police arrested 53-year-old Leandro Guillen Friday.

Guillen faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for making recordings, as well as three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing recordings.

"Guillen is also charged with 37 counts of recording sexually explicit material of a minor and 37 counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor. These are new charges based on evidence found during a search of Guillen’s residence," said SVPD in a release.

This investigation is ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

