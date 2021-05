TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista police say they arrested a man who had recordings of undressed children.

Police arrested 53-year-old Leandro Guillen Friday.

Guillen faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for making recordings, as well as three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing recordings.

He was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case should call (520) 452-7500.