Sierra Vista man arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was arrested by the Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

SVPD received information about child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that was transferred online using a Sierra Vista area internet protocol address.

The man was identified as 44-year-old Jeremy S. Cox.

Cox was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23, after serving a search warrant on a home in Sierra Vista's 2200 block of Oakmont Drive.

Related evidence were recovered from the residence and from Cox.

He was booked into the Cochise County Jail on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The SVPD opened this investigation in August 2022 after receiving a cybertip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The cybertip revealed Cox's email addresses, phone numbers, and online storage accounts.

The electronic service provider informed the NCMEC that CSAM was found in a storage account used by Cox.

Anyone with information can contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.