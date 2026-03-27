Sierra Vista man arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with minor

A man accused of sexual conduct with a minor was arrested by Sierra Vista Police on Thursday.

The man, identified by SVPD as Alexander Woolery, was the suspect in a month-long investigation conducted by the police department.

According to a news release, the parents of a minor reported to a Nevada law enforcement agency that their child has sexual contact with a family friend while visiting Sierra Vista on two different occasions in 2025.

A family member reported suspicious behavior by the victim to the child's parents, the news release said. That information was then given to the local law enforcement agency.

The investigation was then forwarded to Sierra Vista PD.

Through digital evidence, SVPD detectives were able to determine that a sexual relationship had occurred. SVPD located Woolery near Camino Del Norte and S. Plaza Aguilar.

Police arrested Woolery following an interview. He was charged with sexual conduct with a minor, aggravated luring, and luring a minor for sexual exploitation, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-452-7500.