Sierra Vista man arrested on suspicion of child molestation

A five-month investigation led to the arrest of a Sierra Vista man on suspicion of child molestation.

According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, detectives and Special Response Team members served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Ocotillo Drive, on Monday, Dec 1.

The people at the residence complied with law enforcement. A male subject was arrested on three counts of molestation of a child and booked into the Cochise County Jail.

The investigation that led to the arrest began in June. It is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-452-7500.