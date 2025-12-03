Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sierra Vista man arrested on suspicion of child molestation

Sierra Vista Police Department
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Sierra Vista Police Department
Sierra Vista Police Department
A five-month investigation led to the arrest of a Sierra Vista man on suspicion of child molestation.

According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, detectives and Special Response Team members served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Ocotillo Drive, on Monday, Dec 1.

The people at the residence complied with law enforcement. A male subject was arrested on three counts of molestation of a child and booked into the Cochise County Jail.

The investigation that led to the arrest began in June. It is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-452-7500.

