Sierra Vista man arrested for child sexual exploitation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista man was arrested Friday, Sept. 2 for six counts child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Sierra Vista Police Department.

SVPD served a search warrant and seized evidence against 80-year-old Jay Anderson from his residence on Essex Drive in Sierra Vista. The two-month investigation began in July after a resident was said to have become aware of "several victims of child molestation" and made a report to police, according to SVPD.

Police say additional witnesses also reported instances of "child sexual abuse material" on digital media belonging to Anderson over the course of the investigation.

Anderson is being held in Cochise County Jail without bond. SVPD asks that anyone who has additional information contact SVPD Detective Jessica Ferrel at (520) 452-7500.

