Sierra Vista man arrested after Sunday morning shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) arrested 22-year-old Romeo Bethea following an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the city in the early morning hours on Sunday, Sept. 18.
After responding to a report of a shooting near the corner of Paseo San Luis and Calle Vista around 2 a.m., SVPD officers found cartridge casings and unexpended cartridges from a small caliber gun.
Officers interviewed witnesses at the location of the shooting, reviewed surveillance footage and used social media to identify Bethea, a Sierra Vista resident. He was charged for four counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Two gunshot wound victims were checked into Canyon Vista Medical Center following the shooting before being moved to a Tucson hospital for additional treatment.
Bethea is being held on a $15,000 bond at Cochise County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the incident should call SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
