Sierra Vista man arrested after firing shots at apartment complex, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) officers responded to a call about someone shooting at an apartment located off of Coronado Drive, near East Wilcox and East Busby drives Sunday around 6:45 p.m.
According to the SVPD, the caller said they saw a resident point a pistol from his doorway and fire at another apartment complex. Officers report then surrounded the suspected apartment and asked the resident to exit his apartment.
57-year-old Sierra Vista resident Edward Perea surrendered and was taken into custody.
There were no further shots fired.
Following the granting of a search warrant, numerous weapons, ammo and other weapon paraphernalia were found.
Perea was booked into the Cochise County Jail for discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, endangerment and disorderly conduct with a firearm. Authorities are holding him on a $15,000 bond.
According to the SVPD, he was under the influence of "intoxicants."
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information, please contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at Thomas.Ransford@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
