Sierra Vista man arrested after domestic violence escalates to shots fired

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, May 12, a 73-year-old man from Sierra Vista was arrested after a domestic violence incident took a deadly turn, leading to shots fired from the residence, one of which struck a police car.

The suspect identified as Gerald Adams was arrested on the 5200 block of Via Serena.

Around 10 p.m., officers received a call reporting that Adams was “tearing up the house and wanted to shoot everyone.”

Sierra Vista Police Department arrived within minutes and set up a perimeter around the house and neighborhood, and residents were advised to shelter in place.

The woman who reported the incident was able to safely leave the house and was escorted to a safe area.

Officers attempted to reach Adams, who fired three rounds from his home, hitting a patrol car. There were no injuries.

Negotiations lasted until just after 11 p.m. when Adams willingly left the house.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, domestic violence aggravated assault, and criminal damage. On a $300,000 bail, he is being held in the Cochise County Jail.

Anyone with additional information, contact Detective John Andela at 520-452-7500.