Sierra Vista man air-lifted to Tucson after being struck by vehicle

A pedestrian in Sierra Vista was air-lifted to a Tucson hospital on Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while riding a motorized scooter.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, the pedestrian was riding his scooter near the 2300 block of Fry Boulevard when a vehicle driving eastbound on Fry struck him.

The pedestrian was trapped underneath the vehicle when responders arrived at the scene. Responders and witnesses lifted the car off of the pedestrian, and medics attended to the pedestrian before he was flown to a Tucson hospital for treatment, the news release said.

The scooter was in a marked crosswalk when it was struck, the news release said. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators. There was no sign of impairment, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sierra Vista Police Department, 1-520-452-7500.