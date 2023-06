TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista, just southeast of Tucson, ranked 25 in Fortune Well's "Top 50 Places to Live for Families."

The reasons behind the ranking included its natural beauty, scenic hiking trails, birding opportunities, wineries and the prices of homes.

With a population just over 45,000, the mountain city has an appeal for families and outdoor lovers.

The rest of the list can be found here.