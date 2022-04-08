Sierra Vista launches emergency home repair program

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Those in need of emergency home repairs in Sierra Vista can now apply for help under a new City of Sierra Vista program.

City leaders say $50,000 is allotted for the program and is funded by Community Development Block Grant dollars.

Those interested must meet Department of Housing and Urban Development low and moderate-income qualifications. Sierra Vista says repairs that qualify must impact the ability to live in the home such as lack of running water, electricity or heating/cooling. Other eligible repairs include leaking water, gas or fixture lines and anything that poses a safety risk. For those who need accessibility modiciations for older adults or disabled are also eligible.

“This program aids homeowners who are struggling with serious issues with their house and may not have the resources to cover repairs on their own,” Community Development Director Matt McLachlan says. “We hope to provide improved safety and quality of life for homeowners who need it most.”

In a news release, Sierra Vista says each household can get a maximum of $10,000 in assistance, which ends when all grant funds have been spent.

Applications are available online or in-person at City Hall. For more information, the City of Sierra Vista says the community can call the Community Development Department at (520) 417-4413.

