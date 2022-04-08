Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Sierra Vista launches emergency home repair program

Wooden flooring
Storyblocks
Handyman installing wooden floor in new house
Wooden flooring
Posted at 8:57 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 11:57:30-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Those in need of emergency home repairs in Sierra Vista can now apply for help under a new City of Sierra Vista program.

City leaders say $50,000 is allotted for the program and is funded by Community Development Block Grant dollars.

Those interested must meet Department of Housing and Urban Development low and moderate-income qualifications. Sierra Vista says repairs that qualify must impact the ability to live in the home such as lack of running water, electricity or heating/cooling. Other eligible repairs include leaking water, gas or fixture lines and anything that poses a safety risk. For those who need accessibility modiciations for older adults or disabled are also eligible.

“This program aids homeowners who are struggling with serious issues with their house and may not have the resources to cover repairs on their own,” Community Development Director Matt McLachlan says. “We hope to provide improved safety and quality of life for homeowners who need it most.”

In a news release, Sierra Vista says each household can get a maximum of $10,000 in assistance, which ends when all grant funds have been spent.

Applications are available online or in-person at City Hall. For more information, the City of Sierra Vista says the community can call the Community Development Department at (520) 417-4413.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!