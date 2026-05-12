Sierra Vista high school student's painting to hang at U.S. Capitol

An 11th-grade student at Buena High School in Sierra Vista will have her art on display at the United States Capitol for the next year.

Eyah Prior was awarded top honors in the Congressional Art Competition for Arizona's Sixth District for her oil pastel painting "The Feeling of Sunshine."

According to a news release from Congressman Juan Ciscomani's office, the competition "is a statewide initiative showcasing the creativity and talent of high school students."

Prior will get a chance to travel to Washington D.C. to see her work on display as part of the recognition, the news release said.

Catalina Foothills High School student Ellen Kim, who took second place in the competition, will have her artwork on display at Ciscomani's Washington D.C. office in the 461 Cannon House Office Building.

Samson Riesgo, from St. David High School took third place.

His piece, "I Believe," will be on display in Ciscomani's Tucson District office.