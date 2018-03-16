Sierra Vista high school band travels to Hawaii

Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Buena High School marching band and color guard are touring Hawaii.
It has been the trip of a lifetime for the Sierra Vista students who worked hard to raise money to fund the trip.
They performed on the USS Missouri yesterday. Before the show, they laid a wreath on the USS Arizona Memorial.
Dr. Duane Chun, the band teacher, plans these trips every couple of years.