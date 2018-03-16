Sierra Vista high school band travels to Hawaii

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
6:17 PM, Mar 15, 2018
1 hour ago

The Buena High School marching band and color guard are touring Hawaii.

KGUN 9 On Your Side

HONOLULU, HI - DECEMBER 07: The USS Missouri is shown off of Ford Island during a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier on December 07, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Kent Nishimura
Copyright Getty Images

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Buena High School marching band and color guard are touring Hawaii.

It has been the trip of a lifetime for the Sierra Vista students who worked hard to raise money to fund the trip.

They performed on the USS Missouri yesterday. Before the show, they laid a wreath on the USS Arizona Memorial.

Dr. Duane Chun, the band teacher, plans these trips every couple of years.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top