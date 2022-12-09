Sierra Vista firefighters looking for more donations for annual toy drive from community

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista firefighters are nearing the end of their 51st annual Christmas toy drive.

Fire Marshall for the city, Don Foster said 200 applications have been submitted, which equates to nearly 700 children who need a gift. The applications came from families in Sierra Vista, Palominas and Hereford.

The team has collected about 20 large bins of toys, but they will need more than 35 large bins of toys. Foster said in the past they have collected 30 to 35 bins of toys.

“I think people need a little extra help this year," Foster said. "And luckily our, this community is super generous and always wants to try and help.“

In addition to toys the firefighters are collecting cash to purchase toys. This is another option for the community to donate. Foster said sometimes it is hard to buy gifts for babies, infants and preteens so they will take any money that is donated and purchase the gifts they need.

“Firefighters are there for their community," Foster said. "Whether it’d be an emergency, a medical emergency or a fire. But where we can do the most good is to reach out to those kids or families and try to take care of them especially this time off year, Christmas time.

"It just kind of builds those relationships with the community.”

The last community drop-off at the Ace and Schlotzsky's parking lot is Wednesday, December 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. People can also drop off their donations at any of the Sierra Vista fire stations.

Volunteers are also needed to help with bagging and tagging of the toys as well as with delivering the toys. The bag and tag event will be Saturday, Dec. 17, and the distribution of the gifts will be Sunday, Dec. 18. For more information or for questions call (520) 417-4400.