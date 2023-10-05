Sierra Vista Fire and Medical welcomes newest family member, Molly the Dalmatian!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services proudly introduces their newest family member, Molly, a Dalmatian born on March 9, donated by BAD AZ DAWGS.

Molly's arrival marks a heartwarming initiative to provide Dalmatians to fire departments in southern Arizona, with Fry Fire District adopting her sister.

Residents are invited to help name Molly's sister.

Dalmatians have a century-old history as firehouse companions, known for alerting bystanders, comforting horses, and guarding wagons during firefighting missions.

Molly embodies this tradition, bringing joy and solidarity to SVF&MS.