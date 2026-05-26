Sierra Vista celebrating 70th birthday with free cake, commemorative wooden coin

The City of Sierra Vista is inviting the public to its City Council Work Session this afternoon at 3 p.m. for some cake in honor of its 70th birthday.

Those who show up will get a commemorative 70th anniversary wooden coin, according to a social media post from the city.

Sierra Vista first became incorporated as a town on May 26, 1956, and grew from humble beginnings.

According to the city's website, its police department was established in January of 1957 and operated out of a World War II-era corrugated metal Quonset hut near the main gate at Fort Huachuca.

Its city hall was constructed in 1958.

The meeting will take place in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The hall is located at 1011 Coronado Drive.