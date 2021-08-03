Sierra Vista animal shelter extends dog adoption special through Aug. 31

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista animal shelter is extending its dog adoption special.

In efforts to help with reducing capacity, the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has extended the 'Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special' through August 31.

“Summer is always a busy time for us and we currently have a great variety of dogs waiting to find loving homes,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia says.

Dog adoption fees will be reduced from $75 to $50, which includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a City dog license, and a microchip implant.

In early July, the shelter suspended intakes of pets after hitting capacity. At this time, intakes are no longer suspended but owners are asked to hold off if they can while the shelter tries to find homes for other pets.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6799 E. Highway 90, open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information on adoption specials and foster opportunities, call 520-458-4151.